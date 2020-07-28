FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $9,422,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $54.39.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

