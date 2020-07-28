FDx Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 90,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

