Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $37.40

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Crocs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 333,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

