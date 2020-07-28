New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 197,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,852 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,655 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $253.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.