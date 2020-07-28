Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Murphy USA worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 660.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

