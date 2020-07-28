Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

