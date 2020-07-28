Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

