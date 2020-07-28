Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,121.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $143.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. William Blair started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $29,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,271 shares of company stock worth $17,862,643. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

