SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

