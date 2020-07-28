2,025 Shares in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNOOC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNOOC by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17.

CEO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DBS Vickers raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

