2,025 Shares in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNOOC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNOOC by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17.
CNOOC Profile
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.
