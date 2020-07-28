FDx Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

