FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after acquiring an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $175,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

