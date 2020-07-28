FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

SHW opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $631.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

