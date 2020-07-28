FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 16,562 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 70.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,713,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRH by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 302,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRH by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 158,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

