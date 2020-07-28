Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.