Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 47.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

