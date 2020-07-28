Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,244 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.