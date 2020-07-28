Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.