Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 26,071 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

