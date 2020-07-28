Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,137,000 after buying an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Equity Residential stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.