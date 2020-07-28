Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,415,000 after buying an additional 219,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,560,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 799,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 208,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

