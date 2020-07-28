Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,601 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

