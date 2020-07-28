Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

PII opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

