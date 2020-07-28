Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

ROL opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

