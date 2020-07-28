Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

Shares of MKC opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $196.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

