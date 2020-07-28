Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.13. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $71.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.