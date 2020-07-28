Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

