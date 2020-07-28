Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 22,500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

