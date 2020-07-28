Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 706 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.