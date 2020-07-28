Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,906,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 294.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

