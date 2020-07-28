Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Greenlane reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $298.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

