Zacks: Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. AerCap reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

