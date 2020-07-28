Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Clarus by 35.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $148,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clarus by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

