Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLFD. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $238.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

