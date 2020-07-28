Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 14.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

