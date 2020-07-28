Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 119,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 74,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

