E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Analyst Recommendations for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

