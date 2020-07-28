F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Nomura increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $151.24 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,179 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

