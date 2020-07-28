Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Icon by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.