$741.87 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $741.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $822.50 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $967.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.