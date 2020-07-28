Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 66,123 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 66,123 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $7,198,811.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,133,923.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medpace by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

