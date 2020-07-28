Kim Jabal Buys 61 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FDX opened at $170.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

