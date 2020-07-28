Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) versus ChannelAdvisor (NASDAQ:ECOM) Critical Analysis

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 4.61 $3.48 million $0.15 140.87 Bandwidth $232.59 million 14.61 $2.49 million ($0.43) -331.23

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 5.99% 9.14% 6.03% Bandwidth -0.22% -2.67% -1.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ChannelAdvisor and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.55%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $119.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.22%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.