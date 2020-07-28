salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 30,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $2,856,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total value of $2,893,650.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total value of $2,794,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $2,857,350.00.

CRM stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

