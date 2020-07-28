Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of HCCI opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

