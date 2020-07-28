LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 100 Shares

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $12,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,646,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LGI Homes alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.