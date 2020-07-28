Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $220.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Icon stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Icon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Icon by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

