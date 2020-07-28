Head to Head Survey: Genpact (NYSE:G) vs. Hudson Capital (NYSE:HUSN)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Genpact alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genpact and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 3 9 0 2.75 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus price target of $42.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Genpact has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.52 billion 2.15 $304.88 million $1.56 25.53 Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.04 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.07% 22.33% 8.49% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genpact beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.