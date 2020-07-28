Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Carrie Smith Cox Sells 26,905 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

