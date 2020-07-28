Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of FLMN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at $668,080.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

